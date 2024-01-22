Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

CBAN opened at $12.40 on Monday. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $217.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harold Wyatt sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $132,341.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,540.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,592 shares of company stock worth $248,952. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 20,029.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading

