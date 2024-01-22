Columbia Financial (CLBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.10%. On average, analysts expect Columbia Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Columbia Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLBK. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Columbia Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Financial from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $5,678,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,275,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 212,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,447,000 after acquiring an additional 203,738 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 78,029 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 65,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit.

