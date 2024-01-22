Columbia Financial (CLBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, analysts expect Columbia Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Columbia Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $18.84 on Monday. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the first quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 21.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Financial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Columbia Financial from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit.

