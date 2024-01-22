Columbia Financial (CLBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, analysts expect Columbia Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Columbia Financial Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $18.84 on Monday. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35.
Institutional Trading of Columbia Financial
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Columbia Financial from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Columbia Financial
Columbia Financial Company Profile
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Columbia Financial
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Is Applied Digital’s 35% stock plunge an AI buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.