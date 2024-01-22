Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 40.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 340.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Comerica stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

