Comparing Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) and Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) and Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and Dominari’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group $4.70 billion 1.80 $277.69 million $1.10 36.48 Dominari $1.03 million 11.53 -$22.11 million N/A N/A

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dominari.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jefferies Financial Group and Dominari, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group 0 1 1 1 3.00 Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $39.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.15%. Given Jefferies Financial Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jefferies Financial Group is more favorable than Dominari.

Profitability

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and Dominari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group 5.88% 3.68% 0.67% Dominari N/A -35.32% -33.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Dominari shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Dominari shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats Dominari on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending. In addition, the company offers financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; equities research and finance; and wealth management services. Further, it provides clients with sales and trading of investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. and European government and agency securities, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, leveraged loans, consumer loans, high yield and distressed securities, emerging markets debt, interest rate, and credit derivative products, as well as foreign exchange trade execution and securitization; and manages, invests in, and provides services to a diverse group of alternative asset management platforms across a spectrum of investment strategies and asset classes. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as AIkido Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Dominari Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Dominari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

