Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $3.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. Compass has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.16.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 82.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $36,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,470,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,441,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Compass news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $58,803.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 872,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,555.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $36,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,441,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,944,208 shares of company stock worth $76,326,005. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

