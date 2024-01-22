Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 464,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 28,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $155.34 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $157.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.89.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,329 shares of company stock worth $9,336,883 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

