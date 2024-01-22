Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $147.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $148.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

