Contrasting Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) & BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC)

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BioNexus Gene Lab and Centogene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A Centogene 0 0 1 0 3.00

Centogene has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Centogene’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centogene is more favorable than BioNexus Gene Lab.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

10.0% of Centogene shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Centogene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and Centogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNexus Gene Lab -29.92% -42.85% -34.09% Centogene N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and Centogene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNexus Gene Lab $10.93 million 0.82 -$360,000.00 ($0.02) -25.50 Centogene $50.03 million 0.63 -$33.55 million N/A N/A

BioNexus Gene Lab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centogene.

Summary

Centogene beats BioNexus Gene Lab on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments. The company, through its subsidiary, BioNexus Gene Lab Sdn. Bhd, is also involved in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of products for human genetics in Europe, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides data-driven answers to patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies for rare and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The company provides target and drug screening, clinical development, market access and expansion, as well as CENTOGENE Biodatabank licenses and insight report services. In addition, it offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring; and genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

