CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $82.33 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 83.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

