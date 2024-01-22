Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,782 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $138.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

