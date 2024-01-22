Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,260 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $103.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.25.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

