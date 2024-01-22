Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.2 %

NVS opened at $108.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.78. The company has a market cap of $229.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Novartis

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.