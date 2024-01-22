Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 91,309 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,198,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 327.7% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.6 %
RIO stock opened at $68.75 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIO
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is Applied Digital’s 35% stock plunge an AI buying opportunity?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Should you follow the analysts’ lead on Birkenstock stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.