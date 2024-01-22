Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 91,309 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,198,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 327.7% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.6 %

RIO stock opened at $68.75 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

