Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $203.87 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 133.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.58.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.