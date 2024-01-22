Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 6.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 56.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

