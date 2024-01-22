Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 303 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National Grid by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 103.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National Grid by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Stock Up 0.3 %

NGG stock opened at $66.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. National Grid plc has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $74.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.20.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.1899 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

