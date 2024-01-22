Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 38 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,466,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock opened at $1,726.19 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,735.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,574.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,376.85. The stock has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.