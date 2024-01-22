Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 249 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Unilever by 987.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

UL opened at $47.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

