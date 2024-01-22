Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,267 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,267 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $40.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

