Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ELV opened at $464.61 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $508.78. The company has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

