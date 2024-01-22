Crane (CR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Crane to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Crane to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CR opened at $118.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.32.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 93.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,048 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 76.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,408,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $179,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 63.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,540,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,456,000 after acquiring an additional 599,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 141.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 988,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,105,000 after acquiring an additional 578,136 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $45,726,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CR. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

