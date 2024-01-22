Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CPG

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

TSE:CPG opened at C$8.63 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.73 and a 52 week high of C$11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.23. The stock has a market cap of C$5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.67.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2706553 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Point Energy

In other news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$97,600.00. In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 10,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,098.56. Also, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa bought 10,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$97,600.00. Insiders have bought 41,065 shares of company stock worth $397,686 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.