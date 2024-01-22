Critical Comparison: Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) vs. C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) and Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

C4 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vigil Neuroscience has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C4 Therapeutics -663.05% -53.89% -35.16% Vigil Neuroscience N/A -48.56% -43.40%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Vigil Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for C4 Therapeutics and Vigil Neuroscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C4 Therapeutics 1 3 3 0 2.29 Vigil Neuroscience 1 0 4 0 2.60

C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 63.56%. Vigil Neuroscience has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 508.39%. Given Vigil Neuroscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vigil Neuroscience is more favorable than C4 Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Vigil Neuroscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C4 Therapeutics $31.10 million 9.36 -$128.18 million ($2.75) -2.15 Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A -$68.31 million ($2.04) -1.40

Vigil Neuroscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than C4 Therapeutics. C4 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vigil Neuroscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vigil Neuroscience beats C4 Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; CFT1946, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader targeting V600X mutant BRAF to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies; CFT8919, an orally bioavailable, allosteric, and mutant-selective BiDAC degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, with an L858R mutation in NSCLC; and earlier stage programs comprising RET degraders for the treatment of various cancers. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; Biogen MA, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease. The company is also conducting IND-enabling studies with a novel small molecule TREM2 agonist program to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction, with an initial focus on Alzheimer's disease in genetically defined subpopulations. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

