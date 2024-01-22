CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $290.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.26 and a 12 month high of $290.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.