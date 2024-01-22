Crown Castle (CCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect Crown Castle to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $107.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day moving average is $103.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Scotiabank began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

