CSX (CSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CSX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSX stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

