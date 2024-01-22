Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 9,023 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 388,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOXA stock opened at $31.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

