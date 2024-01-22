Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

CWK stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.41. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $76,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,832,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,475,446.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $76,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,832,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,475,446.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 162,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,152,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after buying an additional 276,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

