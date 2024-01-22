CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 37.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after buying an additional 269,922 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $232.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.52 and a beta of 1.10. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $233.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.75.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.17.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

