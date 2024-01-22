Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $80.96 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYTK. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,505.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,505.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $432,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,785.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

