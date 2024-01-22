D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $592,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $142.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.28.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

