D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $140.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $155.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.