Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,829.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,141,500.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,989 shares of company stock valued at $83,445,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $130.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $130.50. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,085.83, a PEG ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.03.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

