Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $150.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $130.31 on Monday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,085.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares in the company, valued at $21,141,500.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,037 shares in the company, valued at $21,141,500.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 146,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 711,989 shares of company stock valued at $83,445,015. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 493.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

