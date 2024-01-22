DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DexCom were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 33.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 139.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 400.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $127.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.17. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,117 shares of company stock worth $7,284,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

