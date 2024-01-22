DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) Insider Tristram Coffin Purchases 35,500 Shares

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) insider Tristram Coffin bought 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,075.00.
DIAGNOS Stock Down 5.3 %
DIAGNOS stock opened at C$0.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. DIAGNOS Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$26.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of -0.33.
DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.10 million. Equities analysts predict that DIAGNOS Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About DIAGNOS
DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.
