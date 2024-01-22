Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Position Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after buying an additional 67,588 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAT opened at $50.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $53.27.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

