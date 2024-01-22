Diversified LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Diversified LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $142.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.28.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

