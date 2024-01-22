Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of DPZ opened at $426.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.23. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $432.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

