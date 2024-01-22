Duality Advisers LP Sells 71,085 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,085 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $36.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.80.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

