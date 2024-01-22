Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.2 %

NVDA opened at $594.91 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $595.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $497.62 and a 200 day moving average of $464.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.03.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

