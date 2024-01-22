Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Citigroup

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $57.90 on Monday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 101.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,905,993 shares of company stock valued at $460,442,554 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

