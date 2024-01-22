EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Buys 1,181 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 19.0% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 98.8% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,584 shares of company stock worth $3,544,856. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $119.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.73. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $123.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.11.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.56%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.