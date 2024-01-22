EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Buys 591 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $244.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.26 and a 200-day moving average of $221.00. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $244.62. The company has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

