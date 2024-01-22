EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Cuts Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,784,000 after buying an additional 602,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after buying an additional 448,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,481,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,751,000 after buying an additional 118,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,614,000 after buying an additional 66,068 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,317,000 after buying an additional 229,374 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $315.62 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $319.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). On average, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $217.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,665,100. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

