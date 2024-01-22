EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Decreases Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,236,000 after acquiring an additional 349,592 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 514.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,358,000 after acquiring an additional 90,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,065,000 after acquiring an additional 51,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $150.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.25. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $175.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.60.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chord Energy news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,750 shares of company stock worth $1,468,678 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

