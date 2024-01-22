EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Decreases Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,623 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Construction Partners by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after purchasing an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $2,210,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Construction Partners Price Performance

ROAD opened at $42.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.75. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.32 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROAD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

