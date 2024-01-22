EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Grows Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 111.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 221.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.95.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $50.16 on Monday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $50.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.85.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

