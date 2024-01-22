EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 118.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,852 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 0.10% of Vericel worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Vericel by 718.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vericel by 38.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vericel by 174.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vericel during the second quarter valued at $73,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $39.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $39.90.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $645,289.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCEL

Vericel Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.